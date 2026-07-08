Incongruous March: Capturing the Patriot Front's Washington Rally

Photographers from Reuters were in Washington on Saturday, poised to cover the massive 250th-anniversary celebrations of U.S. independence. However, their focus quickly shifted to the Patriot Front, a white supremacist group that began marching through the city, catching the attention of photographer Nathan Howard.

Howard, experienced in covering extremist groups, quickly gathered intel through social media. Accompanied by freelance colleague Cheney Orr, he documented the group as they moved through the city, capturing images of members in uniform attire as they dispersed via the Metro.

The group, which did not answer Reuters' questions, claims a need for a 'hard reset' to return to the forefathers' traditions. A notable photograph from Orr depicts a solitary woman amidst a sea of masked group members, highlighting the surreal nature of their march.