Explosions Rock Iranian Port City of Sirik

Iran's Press TV reported that multiple explosions were heard in the southern port city of Sirik. The report provided no details on the cause or any potential casualties or damage resulting from the explosions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Irans Press Tv Reported Early On Wednesday That Several Explosions Had Been Heard In The Southern Iranian Port City Of Sirik The Report Gave No Immediate Details On The Cause Of The Blasts Or Any Casualties Or Damage | Updated: 08-07-2026 02:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 02:43 IST
Explosions Rock Iranian Port City of Sirik
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Iran's Press TV has reported that a series of explosions occurred early Wednesday in the southern port city of Sirik.

Details regarding the cause of the blasts have not yet been released, and there is no information on casualties or damage.

The incidents have raised concerns among residents and authorities are investigating the situation.

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