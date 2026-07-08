Explosions Rock Iranian Port City of Sirik

Irans Press Tv Reported Early On Wednesday That Several Explosions Had Been Heard In The Southern Iranian Port City Of Sirik The Report Gave No Immediate Details On The Cause Of The Blasts Or Any Casualties Or Damage

Iran's Press TV has reported that a series of explosions occurred early Wednesday in the southern port city of Sirik.

Details regarding the cause of the blasts have not yet been released, and there is no information on casualties or damage.

The incidents have raised concerns among residents and authorities are investigating the situation.