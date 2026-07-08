Explosions Rock Iranian Port City of Sirik
Iran's Press TV reported that multiple explosions were heard in the southern port city of Sirik. The report provided no details on the cause or any potential casualties or damage resulting from the explosions.
Iran's Press TV has reported that a series of explosions occurred early Wednesday in the southern port city of Sirik.
Details regarding the cause of the blasts have not yet been released, and there is no information on casualties or damage.
The incidents have raised concerns among residents and authorities are investigating the situation.
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