Strait Showdown: US Revokes Iranian Oil Sales Amid Maritime Tensions

The United States has decided to revoke a general license that allowed the sale of Iranian oil on international markets, according to a U.S. official. This decision follows recent attacks on three tankers in the critical Strait of Hormuz, an incident that has sparked concern over maritime security.

Oil prices surged by over 3% after the announcement, as crowds mourned Iran's slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Qom. The ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, which began last month, is now under threat. Iran holds significant leverage in the strait—an advantage it is reportedly using in ongoing peace talks.

Under the U.S.-Iran interim agreement, a license for selling Iranian oil was valid until August 21. However, the revocation of this license gives Iran a deadline of July 17 to halt transactions. Tensions have been heightened by accusations from Qatar blaming Iran for a drone attack on a Qatari LNG tanker.