Le Pen's Controversial 2027 Presidential Bid

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen announced her candidacy for the 2027 presidential election after her ban from public office was shortened by an appeals court. Despite her embezzlement conviction, Le Pen plans to appeal and challenge the ruling while leading the opinion polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | French Farright Leader Marine Le Pen Announced On Tuesday That She Will Run For President In | Updated: 08-07-2026 02:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 02:45 IST
Le Pen's Controversial 2027 Presidential Bid
Marine Le Pen

Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's far-right, declared her candidacy for the 2027 presidential elections after her electoral ban was reduced by an appeals court. Despite a conviction for embezzling EU funds, Le Pen has decided to appeal the conviction and move forward with her campaign.

Le Pen's announcement came during a prime-time interview, where she affirmed her innocence and called for voter support. She plans to take her case to France's highest court while staying prominent in opinion polls. Her 45-month ban has been partly served, and Le Pen is banking on voter leniency regarding her guilty verdict.

The ruling reduced her eligibility ban, acknowledging the importance of voter choice in a democracy. As the leader of the National Assembly's largest party, Le Pen's candidacy has divided opinion, with opponents criticizing her decision to run despite the misappropriation charge.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

The Next Supply Chain Revolution Is Digital, Green and More Regional Than Global

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026