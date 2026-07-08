Le Pen's Controversial 2027 Presidential Bid
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen announced her candidacy for the 2027 presidential election after her ban from public office was shortened by an appeals court. Despite her embezzlement conviction, Le Pen plans to appeal and challenge the ruling while leading the opinion polls.
Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's far-right, declared her candidacy for the 2027 presidential elections after her electoral ban was reduced by an appeals court. Despite a conviction for embezzling EU funds, Le Pen has decided to appeal the conviction and move forward with her campaign.
Le Pen's announcement came during a prime-time interview, where she affirmed her innocence and called for voter support. She plans to take her case to France's highest court while staying prominent in opinion polls. Her 45-month ban has been partly served, and Le Pen is banking on voter leniency regarding her guilty verdict.
The ruling reduced her eligibility ban, acknowledging the importance of voter choice in a democracy. As the leader of the National Assembly's largest party, Le Pen's candidacy has divided opinion, with opponents criticizing her decision to run despite the misappropriation charge.
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