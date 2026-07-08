Venezuelan Leadership Shake-Up: Key Appointments Announced

Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez On Tuesday Appointed Jose David Cabello As Head Of State Petrochemical Company Pequiven And Roman Maniglia To Lead The Countrys Tax Authority Seniat

Venezuelan interim president Delcy Rodriguez has announced significant leadership changes, appointing Jose David Cabello as the head of the state petrochemical company Pequiven and Roman Maniglia to lead the national tax agency Seniat. The appointments were shared via social media on Tuesday, sparking widespread discussion.

Jose David Cabello, who is the brother of Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, brings with him extensive experience, having previously overseen the country's tax authority for over a decade. Meanwhile, Roman Maniglia will juggle his new role with his current position as the head of the state-run Bank of Venezuela.

These strategic changes occur as the Venezuelan government intensifies its efforts to support thousands of families affected by last month's devastating twin earthquakes. The administration is focusing on stabilizing the economy and restoring infrastructure in quake-hit areas.