Venezuela’s Earthquake Response: Criticisms and Compliance
Venezuela claims compliance with U.S. humanitarian support for earthquake relief, despite criticism from civilians and organizations for a slow and ineffective response. Civilians and international rescue teams led much of the on-ground relief efforts. Interim President Rodriguez defends the government, citing a conspiracy, but no evidence is provided to support her claims.
Venezuela has been described as 'fully compliant' with U.S. requests to bolster humanitarian aid following last month's twin earthquakes, according to John Barrett, the U.S. chargé d'affaires in Caracas. His statement came amidst growing dissent from civilians and humanitarian organizations over the delayed and ineffectual official response.
While acting President Delcy Rodriguez defended the government's actions, alleging media bias against their efforts without evidence, it was civilians who spearheaded most of the recovery and rescue initiatives. Support also flooded in from international rescue teams, alongside army volunteers and firefighters.
Despite assurances from Barrett and confidence expressed in local authorities, criticism remains. Rodriguez announces new military units designed to improve future disaster response, while global agencies like the International Rescue Committee continue to question the adequacy of the ongoing efforts.
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