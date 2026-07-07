Assistance From The United States To Venezuela After Twin Earthquakes Last Month Now Exceeds Million

The United States has announced that its aid to Venezuela after the devastating twin earthquakes last month has exceeded $310 million. This announcement was made by John Barrett, the U.S. chargé d'affaires in Caracas, during a media briefing on Tuesday.

Barrett noted that Venezuela has been "fully compliant" with efforts to advance the humanitarian response to the earthquakes, highlighting the cooperation between the two nations during this crisis.

Despite this cooperation, he acknowledged complaints from civilians and humanitarian groups who have criticized the governmental response led by interim President Delcy Rodriguez, calling it slow and ineffective. However, Barrett expressed approval of the government's efforts to manage the disaster response under challenging circumstances.