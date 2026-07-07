U.S. Commits $310 Million in Aid to Venezuela After Earthquakes

The United States has pledged over $310 million in aid to Venezuela following twin earthquakes last month. Chargé d'affaires John Barrett commended the interim government's response, despite criticisms about the effectiveness and speed of official assistance efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Assistance From The United States To Venezuela After Twin Earthquakes Last Month Now Exceeds Million | Updated: 07-07-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 20:06 IST
U.S. Commits $310 Million in Aid to Venezuela After Earthquakes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has announced that its aid to Venezuela after the devastating twin earthquakes last month has exceeded $310 million. This announcement was made by John Barrett, the U.S. chargé d'affaires in Caracas, during a media briefing on Tuesday.

Barrett noted that Venezuela has been "fully compliant" with efforts to advance the humanitarian response to the earthquakes, highlighting the cooperation between the two nations during this crisis.

Despite this cooperation, he acknowledged complaints from civilians and humanitarian groups who have criticized the governmental response led by interim President Delcy Rodriguez, calling it slow and ineffective. However, Barrett expressed approval of the government's efforts to manage the disaster response under challenging circumstances.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026