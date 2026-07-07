Venezuela Under Fire: A Nation's Struggle With Earthquake Response

Venezuela faces criticism for its response to recent earthquakes that caused over 3,500 deaths and injured more than 16,700. While the U.S. acknowledges Venezuela's cooperation in humanitarian efforts, local civilians and organizations argue that government aid has been slow. The U.S. has provided over $310 million in aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Venezuela Has Been Fully Compliant With Requests From The United States To Advance The Humanitarian Response To Twin Earthquakes There Last Month | Updated: 07-07-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 21:34 IST
Venezuela Under Fire: A Nation's Struggle With Earthquake Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The response to the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela has sparked criticism both within the country and abroad. As the death toll reaches 3,535, many accuse the government of a sluggish and ineffective aid rollout, despite official claims of prompt action.

U.S. chargé d'affaires John Barrett insisted that Venezuela has been 'fully compliant' with international humanitarian requests. U.S. aid has topped $310 million in efforts to support rescue and recovery operations. Nevertheless, doubts linger among civilians and global organizations regarding the efficiency of aid distribution.

Amidst concerns of corruption, authorities have faced scrutiny over their management of the situation. In La Guaira, where many victims are buried, access for media remains restricted. However, officials assure the public that identification efforts are ongoing, with resources allocated for those without means to cover funeral expenses.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026