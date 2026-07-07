Venezuela Has Been Fully Compliant With Requests From The United States To Advance The Humanitarian Response To Twin Earthquakes There Last Month

The response to the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela has sparked criticism both within the country and abroad. As the death toll reaches 3,535, many accuse the government of a sluggish and ineffective aid rollout, despite official claims of prompt action.

U.S. chargé d'affaires John Barrett insisted that Venezuela has been 'fully compliant' with international humanitarian requests. U.S. aid has topped $310 million in efforts to support rescue and recovery operations. Nevertheless, doubts linger among civilians and global organizations regarding the efficiency of aid distribution.

Amidst concerns of corruption, authorities have faced scrutiny over their management of the situation. In La Guaira, where many victims are buried, access for media remains restricted. However, officials assure the public that identification efforts are ongoing, with resources allocated for those without means to cover funeral expenses.