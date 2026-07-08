Escalating Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz: U.S. Strikes and Oil Diplomacy

The U.S. military conducted strikes on Iran following the attack on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. The move intensified the already fragile situation, as Iran mourned the death of its Supreme Leader. The U.S. also revoked Iran's oil-selling license, further complicating peace negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Military Unleashed A New Wave Of Strikes Against Iran On Tuesday And Revoked A License Allowing The Country To Sell Oil After Three Tankers Were Hit By Projectiles In The Strait Of Hormuz | Updated: 08-07-2026 06:32 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 06:32 IST
Escalating Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz: U.S. Strikes and Oil Diplomacy
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The United States military launched new strikes on Iranian targets in response to the attacks on oil tankers in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. On Tuesday, the U.S. revoked Iran's oil-selling license, significantly increasing tensions and undermining a recently established ceasefire.

Iran mourned the loss of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with large crowds gathering in Qom to pay their respects. Meanwhile, Iranian media reported multiple explosions on Kharg Island and other southern locations. Though no civilian fatalities were confirmed, there were injuries due to projectile shrapnel.

The U.S. targeted Iranian military capabilities, including air defense and missile launch sites. As oil prices surged, tension escalated in the region. The revocation of Iran's oil license threatens ongoing peace negotiations, with U.S. and Iranian officials at odds over Washington's recent actions.

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