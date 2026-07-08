New Governing Council Named for Teaching Council

The New Zealand Government has announced a new Governing Council for the Teaching Council of Aotearoa New Zealand, bringing together experienced school leaders, governance specialists and financial experts as part of wider education reforms aimed at strengthening regulation, improving accountability and placing greater emphasis on child safety.

Education Minister Erica Stanford said the appointments come at an important time for the Teaching Council following an independent review that found the organisation had lost focus on its core responsibility of protecting children. She said having practising school leaders on the Governing Council is essential because they understand the realities of the education sector and the challenges faced by teachers, principals and schools.

The newly appointed members include Dr Sarah Brown, Principal of Kerikeri Primary School; Patrick Drumm, Headmaster of Mount Albert Grammar School; Heath Chittenden, Principal of Ashhurst School; Dame Susan Hassall, former Headmaster of Hamilton Boys' High School and former Chancellor of the University of Waikato; Patrick Walsh, Headmaster of Sacred Heart College in Auckland; Andrée Atkinson, an experienced accountant and company director; Debbie Francis, a specialist in organisational change across the public and private sectors; and Tom Gott, a governance and regulatory expert from MartinJenkins who will begin a new term after completing his role as Interim Chief Executive.

The Minister said the combined expertise of the members provides a strong mix of educational leadership, governance, financial management, organisational performance and risk oversight needed to strengthen the Council's regulatory role.

Council to support stronger regulatory focus

Erica Stanford said she is confident the new Governing Council has the skills required to guide the Teaching Council through its next phase of reform while ensuring greater focus on professional regulation and child safety. The appointments are intended to align with broader changes introduced through the Education (System Reform) Amendment Bill, which strengthens the Council's regulatory responsibilities. Several members who currently serve on the Council have also been reappointed for new three-year terms. They include Andrée Atkinson, Dr Sarah Brown, Heath Chittenden, Patrick Drumm, Debbie Francis and Dame Susan Hassall.

Early childhood representation to be strengthened

The Government also confirmed that an additional appointment will be made to fill an existing vacancy and strengthen representation from the early childhood education sector on the Governing Council. Members' new terms are expected to begin in July, coinciding with the commencement of the Education (System Reform) Amendment Bill. The Government says the refreshed Council will help ensure the Teaching Council delivers stronger governance while maintaining greater accountability and supporting high professional standards across New Zealand's education system.