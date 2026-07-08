Trump's Legal Maneuvering: A Battle Over Damages
Lawyers for Donald Trump are urging a federal judge to halt the disbursement of $5.8 million awarded to E. Jean Carroll, following a verdict holding Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation. The legal team seeks delay until a potential Supreme Court rehearing, amid broader debates about judicial impartiality.
In a fresh turn of legal developments, attorneys representing former U.S. President Donald Trump have filed a motion to prevent the release of a substantial $5.8 million damages award to writer E. Jean Carroll. The request hinges on awaiting the Supreme Court's decision regarding Trump's renewed appeal attempts.
The defense argues that immediate payout to Carroll, who plans to donate the funds, would risk 'irrecoverable loss' to Trump's finances if the verdict is eventually overturned. Trump's legal camp also warns that such actions could erode public trust in a judicial system already under scrutiny for alleged politicization.
This legal tug-of-war traces back to Carroll's accusations, claiming Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1990s. Despite jurors siding with Carroll, awarding damages for defamation, Trump vehemently denies these claims and considers further challenging the verdict as part of his ongoing litigation strategy.