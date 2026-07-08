Trump's Legal Maneuvering: A Battle Over Damages

Lawyers For Us President Donald Trump Have Asked A Federal Judge Not To Authorize A Disbursement Of A Multimillion Dollar Damages Award To Magazine Writer E Jean Carroll To Satisfy A Civil Verdict In Which A Jury Found Him Liable For Sexually Abusing And Defaming Her In A Filing Late On Tuesday Night In Manhattan Federal Court

In a fresh turn of legal developments, attorneys representing former U.S. President Donald Trump have filed a motion to prevent the release of a substantial $5.8 million damages award to writer E. Jean Carroll. The request hinges on awaiting the Supreme Court's decision regarding Trump's renewed appeal attempts.

The defense argues that immediate payout to Carroll, who plans to donate the funds, would risk 'irrecoverable loss' to Trump's finances if the verdict is eventually overturned. Trump's legal camp also warns that such actions could erode public trust in a judicial system already under scrutiny for alleged politicization.

This legal tug-of-war traces back to Carroll's accusations, claiming Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1990s. Despite jurors siding with Carroll, awarding damages for defamation, Trump vehemently denies these claims and considers further challenging the verdict as part of his ongoing litigation strategy.