Oil Surge Fuels Market Chaos Amid Gulf Conflict Revival
Oil prices soared over 5% as U.S. President Donald Trump declared a memorandum with Iran 'over,' intensifying Gulf tensions. Global stocks tumbled, with investor sentiment further shaken by the IMF's warning of slowed global growth. Partially due to this conflict, U.S. crude reserves hit historic lows.
Oil prices surged over 5% on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump declared an agreement with Iran 'over,' reigniting tensions in the Gulf. Global stocks and bonds fell sharply as investors sought safer alternatives in a turbulent market.
Sentiment on Wall Street was further dampened by the International Monetary Fund's indication that the ongoing Gulf conflict would hinder global economic growth. The Dow Jones opened lower, with European markets and global indices also experiencing significant losses.
Trump, speaking at a NATO summit in Ankara, dismissed future talks with Tehran, compounding uncertainty. Meanwhile, crude oil prices climbed, highlighting vulnerabilities in supply amidst diminishing U.S. reserves, while the dollar index and semiconductor stocks faced their own challenges.
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