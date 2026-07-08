Oil Surge Fuels Market Chaos Amid Gulf Conflict Revival

Oil prices soared over 5% as U.S. President Donald Trump declared a memorandum with Iran 'over,' intensifying Gulf tensions. Global stocks tumbled, with investor sentiment further shaken by the IMF's warning of slowed global growth. Partially due to this conflict, U.S. crude reserves hit historic lows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oil Prices Surged More Than On Wednesday And Global Stocks And Bond Prices Tumbled As Investors Fled Risk Assets After Us President Donald Trump Said The Memorandum Of Understanding Signed With Iran To End The Gulf Conflict Was Over Wall Street Opened Lower As Rebuilding Tensions In The Middle East Weighed On Sentiment | Updated: 08-07-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 20:13 IST
Oil Surge Fuels Market Chaos Amid Gulf Conflict Revival
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Oil prices surged over 5% on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump declared an agreement with Iran 'over,' reigniting tensions in the Gulf. Global stocks and bonds fell sharply as investors sought safer alternatives in a turbulent market.

Sentiment on Wall Street was further dampened by the International Monetary Fund's indication that the ongoing Gulf conflict would hinder global economic growth. The Dow Jones opened lower, with European markets and global indices also experiencing significant losses.

Trump, speaking at a NATO summit in Ankara, dismissed future talks with Tehran, compounding uncertainty. Meanwhile, crude oil prices climbed, highlighting vulnerabilities in supply amidst diminishing U.S. reserves, while the dollar index and semiconductor stocks faced their own challenges.

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