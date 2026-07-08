Friedrich Merz: European Allies Step Up in NATO Efforts
At the NATO summit in Ankara, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz highlighted U.S. President Donald Trump's appreciation for European allies' military improvements. Merz acknowledged Trump's different approach to addressing burden sharing in NATO, emphasizing that Europe's era of 'free-riding' has ended, signaling a new commitment from European allies.
At Wednesday's NATO summit in Ankara, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the acknowledgment and appreciation expressed by U.S. President Donald Trump toward European allies for their military enhancements.
Merz noted that unlike previous American presidents, Trump addresses the issue of burden sharing in NATO with a distinct approach, which yields tangible results.
He asserted that the era of European 'free-riding' has concluded, with countries now contributing more significantly to their military responsibilities.
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