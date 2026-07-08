Friedrich Merz: European Allies Step Up in NATO Efforts

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Said At The Nato Summit In Ankara On Wednesday That Us President Donald Trump Acknowledges And Values The Efforts Of European Allies To Bring Their Militaries Up To Scratch

At Wednesday's NATO summit in Ankara, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the acknowledgment and appreciation expressed by U.S. President Donald Trump toward European allies for their military enhancements.

Merz noted that unlike previous American presidents, Trump addresses the issue of burden sharing in NATO with a distinct approach, which yields tangible results.

He asserted that the era of European 'free-riding' has concluded, with countries now contributing more significantly to their military responsibilities.