DRDO successfully tests Pinaka guided rocket at 60 km range

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted a flight test of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR), marking another significant achievement in India's indigenous defence technology programme. The trial was carried out on 8 July 2026 at the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, where the rocket successfully met all mission objectives.

The test was conducted for a user-defined minimum range of 60 kilometres. During the flight, the rocket executed all planned in-flight manoeuvres before striking the designated target with high accuracy, following the predicted flight path exactly as intended. Officials confirmed that all range instrumentation deployed for the trial tracked the rocket throughout its flight, validating its performance and precision.

Multiple DRDO laboratories contributed to the project

The Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket has been designed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) in collaboration with the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), with technical support from the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) and Research Centre Imarat (RCI).

The flight trial was coordinated by the Integrated Test Range (ITR) and the Proof & Experimental Establishment (PXE), reflecting the collaborative effort of several DRDO laboratories involved in the programme.

One of the key highlights of the trial was the rocket's launch from the existing in-service Pinaka launcher, demonstrating that different variants of the Pinaka system can be fired from the same launcher without requiring major modifications. This capability provides greater operational flexibility while simplifying deployment for the armed forces.

Defence leadership hails milestone in indigenous capability

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Army and industry partners involved in the programme, describing the successful flight test as a major milestone in India's indigenous capability to design and develop long-range guided rockets.

Defence Secretary, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh closely monitored the trial and commended the scientists, engineers and technical teams whose efforts contributed to the successful outcome.

The successful test further strengthens India's indigenous rocket artillery programme and reinforces the country's efforts to develop advanced, precision-guided weapon systems capable of enhancing the operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.