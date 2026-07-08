BRICS nations adopt joint roadmap for women's empowerment

The BRICS Women Ministerial Meeting began in Kochi under India's BRICS Chairship 2026, bringing together ministers and senior representatives from member countries to strengthen cooperation on women's empowerment and promote inclusive, resilient and sustainable development. The meeting follows the BRICS Women Working Group discussions held on 6–7 July 2026, where senior officials reviewed key priorities under the BRICS Women Track. The ministerial session provided an opportunity for member countries to set strategic direction for future collaboration while reinforcing the role of women in driving economic and social progress.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smt. Annpurna Devi inaugurated the meeting and highlighted that women's leadership is essential for building stronger economies and resilient societies. She called for deeper cooperation among BRICS nations under India's Chairship theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."

Joint statement and digital initiatives mark key outcomes

A major outcome of the meeting was the adoption of the Joint Statement of the Fourth BRICS Women Ministerial Meeting, reaffirming the commitment of member countries to strengthen long-term cooperation through the BRICS Women Track. The ministers also welcomed two important initiatives introduced during India's BRICS Chairship. The first is the BRICS Women Digital Repository of Best Practices, a common platform that will document successful policies, programmes and experiences from BRICS countries to encourage knowledge sharing.

The second initiative is the BRICS Women Digital Capacity Building Guidelines, which provide a roadmap for expanding institutional partnerships, promoting digital learning and strengthening capacity-building efforts across the BRICS community. Together, these initiatives are intended to move cooperation beyond policy discussions by creating practical tools that encourage collaboration, improve institutional learning and help member countries replicate successful programmes supporting women's empowerment.

Exhibition showcases India's women-led development initiatives

As part of the ministerial programme, delegates visited an exhibition highlighting India's initiatives that promote women-led development across multiple sectors. The displays featured programmes related to financial inclusion, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, skill development, leadership and greater representation of women in public and economic life. The exhibition also provided a platform for discussions on women's entrepreneurship and the role of innovation in creating new opportunities for women across the BRICS countries.

The BRICS Women Ministerial Meeting will continue in Kochi on 9 July, with further discussions expected on strengthening partnerships and advancing collaborative efforts to support women-led growth and sustainable development across the BRICS grouping.