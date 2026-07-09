Key Moves and Policies Defining U.S. Domestic News
Recent U.S. domestic news includes a Senate vote on banning Chinese vehicles, withdrawal of the Harriet Tubman $20 bill plan, Trump's decisions on Syria and trade with Spain, ICE's fatal shooting incident in Houston, Trumps' flight logistics, E. Jean Carroll's court victory against Trump, and Apple's $30 billion deal with Broadcom.
The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee is gearing up for a pivotal vote on July 15 over bipartisan legislation aimed at tightening the government's ban on Chinese vehicle manufacturers entering the American market. The bill, brought forth by Senators Bernie Moreno and Elissa Slotkin, is a move to codify a Biden administration regulation that effectively bans Chinese automakers from selling passenger vehicles in the U.S. while securing the domestic market.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury Department has put a halt to plans of featuring anti-slavery icon Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, as stated by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. This decision marks a significant pause in a decade-old effort, with no further comments from the department on the matter.
Further tension continues as President Trump has withdrawn Syria's designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism, prompting a 45-day congressional review. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement faces backlash after a fatal shooting in Houston tied to a nationwide migrant crackdown. These events highlight a tumultuous political atmosphere as the nation grapples with varying domestic and international pressures.