Infantino Faces Scrutiny: Alleged Breach of Political Neutrality
FIFA President Gianni Infantino may be investigated by the International Olympic Committee after claims by rights group FairSquare. The group alleges Infantino breached political neutrality by supporting former U.S. President Donald Trump. The complaint highlights Infantino's actions, including introducing a FIFA Peace Prize awarded to Trump.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino is under potential scrutiny from the International Olympic Committee after a human rights group, FairSquare, announced plans to lodge a complaint alleging political neutrality breaches.
FairSquare's complaint to the IOC claims Infantino repeatedly showed support for Donald Trump, contravening Article 15 of FIFA's Code of Ethics. The alleged incidents involve a FIFA Peace Prize awarded to Trump, a move now under question.
The IOC has yet to receive the complaint, but FIFA has acknowledged it without indicating whether a formal investigation has started. Support for the complaint from European parliamentarians and the Norwegian Football Federation is growing.
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