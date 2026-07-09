Infantino Faces Scrutiny: Alleged Breach of Political Neutrality

Fifa President Gianni Infantino Could Face An Investigation By The International Olympic Committee After A Rights Group Announced Plans On Wednesday To File A Complaint Alleging He Breached Political Neutrality Rules Through His Support For Us President Donald Trump Human Rights Group Fairsquare Said It Will Lodge The Complaint With The Ioc Regarding Infantinos Repeated Breach Of Political Neutrality Rules

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is under potential scrutiny from the International Olympic Committee after a human rights group, FairSquare, announced plans to lodge a complaint alleging political neutrality breaches.

FairSquare's complaint to the IOC claims Infantino repeatedly showed support for Donald Trump, contravening Article 15 of FIFA's Code of Ethics. The alleged incidents involve a FIFA Peace Prize awarded to Trump, a move now under question.

The IOC has yet to receive the complaint, but FIFA has acknowledged it without indicating whether a formal investigation has started. Support for the complaint from European parliamentarians and the Norwegian Football Federation is growing.