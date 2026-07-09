Trump Escalates U.S.-Spain Trade Tensions Over NATO Dispute

Us President Donald Trump On Wednesday Ordered An Immediate Halt To All Trade With Nato Ally Spain

President Donald Trump has intensified trade tensions with Spain by ordering an immediate cessation of commerce with the NATO ally. This move relates to disputes over defense spending within the alliance and the Iran war, clashing with European Union rules requiring trade discussions through a unified front.

The directive came during a NATO summit in Ankara, where Trump and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez engaged in discussions. Sanchez downplayed the rift, describing talks as 'very cordial.' Despite previous threats, USD-Spain trade continues unaffected.

Amidst Trump's criticisms, Spain maintains it's a reliable NATO partner. Meanwhile, significant U.S. investors remain optimistic about Spain's economic prospects despite political tensions, with Spain showing robust military spending growth.