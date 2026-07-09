Tragic Landslide in Wayanad: Bodies Retrieved Amid Rescue Efforts

Search and rescue teams working tirelessly in Wayanad's landslide-hit area retrieved two additional bodies on Thursday. This sad discovery increases the total death toll from the tragedy on July 7 to five. Rescuers, focusing on areas most likely to yield results, benefited from cooperative weather conditions. Officials have accounted for two out of the five individuals previously listed as missing.

A Kerala Minister supervising the operation disclosed that current efforts are concentrated on Zones 1 and 2. "Our efforts are in full swing today due to the favourable climate," the Minister stated. "An unidentified body was discovered, and searches continue in the most probable Zones 1 and 2. Previously, three bodies were found there."

Providing further updates, Minister T Siddique reported that the search for victims is conducted at an accelerated pace. "A second body was recovered from Zone 3 and has been sent for postmortem," Siddique informed. "Two out of the five missing individuals have been recovered. The body will be moved to Kozhikode after hospital procedures for embalming and returned to the family afterward."

Earlier, the remains of Anmol Dodrai, a young man from Jharkhand's Khunti district who perished in the landslide, reached Ranchi airport. Anmol had relocated to Kerala five months ago for work. His unsuspecting family received his remains, burdened by the tragic news.

The landslide occurred at approximately 11:15 am on Tuesday near the tunnel construction site in Kalladi, Meppadi Grama Panchayat. The catastrophic event buried large sections of the site with debris up to 10 feet deep.