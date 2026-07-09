The Us State Department Said On Wednesday It Will Continue To Call On China To Return To Dialogue With The Dalai Lama

The U.S. State Department reiterated its appeal for China to engage in direct dialogue with the Dalai Lama, following the tragic self-immolation of Tibetan national Lobga Rangzen near the United Nations headquarters. Rangzen's act was a stark protest for Tibetan independence and unity.

A spokesperson for the State Department emphasized America's commitment to safeguarding the rights and cultural heritage of Tibetans. They urged China to engage in dialogue with the Dalai Lama and Tibetan leaders to achieve meaningful autonomy for the region. Despite bipartisan support for Tibetan human rights in the U.S., China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning reaffirmed Beijing's stance that Tibet remains an integral part of China.

Beijing's longstanding position views the Dalai Lama as a separatist. It maintains the right to approve his successor and insists that Tibet has been part of China since ancient times. Human rights groups continue to criticize China's policies in Tibet as oppressive, yet Beijing dismisses these allegations. The issue of ethnic minority autonomy remains highly sensitive in the region.