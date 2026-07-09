Philippines Rejects China's Claim on Batanes Amid Renewed Tensions

The Defence Minister Of The Philippines On Thursday Rejected As Baseless And Ludicrous Assertions By Chinese Scholars That Its Northernmost Islandchain Province Belongs To Beijing

The Philippines' defense minister firmly dismissed Chinese scholars' claims that Batanes belongs to China, labeling them as baseless and ludicrous. The assertions add complexity to ongoing tensions between Manila and Beijing, who are already entangled in disputes over the South China Sea.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro expressed concern over the claim, perceiving it as evidence of China's broader ambitions in the Pacific. He did not elaborate on plans to challenge the assertions but insisted the matter is critical and demands attention.

Meanwhile, Batanes, strategically located near Taiwan, gains importance in security strategies, hosting joint military drills with U.S. forces. China, previously critical of Manila's international maritime negotiations, continues to claim nearly the entire South China Sea, despite an invalidated 2016 ruling.