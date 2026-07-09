Russia Said On Thursday That The United States Was Mistaken In Its Belief That Deep Ukrainian Strikes Into Russian Territory Could Help Bring About An End To The War Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Also Said That Any Creation Of A Nofly Zone Over Ukraine Would Mean That Nato Was Operating There

Russia has expressed disapproval over the United States' belief that Ukrainian strikes into Russian territory could lead to a swift conclusion of the ongoing conflict. Moscow insists that this perspective is misguided.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has highlighted that any efforts to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine would equate to direct NATO engagement. This, Peskov emphasized, contradicts Russia’s mission to prevent NATO from operating in the region.

As tensions persist, the Russian government remains steadfast in its resolve to counteract what it views as NATO's potential intrusion into the conflict zone.