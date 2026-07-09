Russia Denounces US Strategy on Ukrainian Strikes

Russia has criticized the United States for believing that Ukrainian assaults on Russian territory could expedite the end of the war. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned that establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine would indicate NATO's involvement, countering Russia's efforts to deter such actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russia Said On Thursday That The United States Was Mistaken In Its Belief That Deep Ukrainian Strikes Into Russian Territory Could Help Bring About An End To The War Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Also Said That Any Creation Of A Nofly Zone Over Ukraine Would Mean That Nato Was Operating There | Updated: 09-07-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 15:17 IST
Russia Denounces US Strategy on Ukrainian Strikes
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Russia has expressed disapproval over the United States' belief that Ukrainian strikes into Russian territory could lead to a swift conclusion of the ongoing conflict. Moscow insists that this perspective is misguided.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has highlighted that any efforts to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine would equate to direct NATO engagement. This, Peskov emphasized, contradicts Russia’s mission to prevent NATO from operating in the region.

As tensions persist, the Russian government remains steadfast in its resolve to counteract what it views as NATO's potential intrusion into the conflict zone.

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