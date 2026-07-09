Italy Expels Russian Diplomats Amid Espionage Claims

The Italian government has expelled two military attaches from the Russian Embassy in Italy due to alleged espionage activities. This move was announced by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, highlighting tensions between the two nations over security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Italian Government Has Decided To Expel Two Military Attaches At The Russian Embassy In Italy Who Were Allegedly Involved In Espionage Activities | Updated: 09-07-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 15:20 IST
Italy Expels Russian Diplomats Amid Espionage Claims
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The Italian government has taken decisive action against alleged espionage within its borders by ordering the expulsion of two Russian military attaches. This decision underscores the growing tensions between Italy and Russia over surveillance and security issues.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani publicly announced the expulsions on Thursday, a move that has captured the attention of international observers. The Italian authorities have accused the attaches of engaging in activities that compromise national security.

This incident marks another chapter in the increasingly strained relations between European nations and Russia, where allegations of espionage have become a recurring theme.

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