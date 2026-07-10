Ukrainian Strikes Hit Russian Oil Facilities
Ukraine carried out overnight strikes targeting Russian oil facilities in the Krasnodar and Leningrad regions. The Ilsky oil refinery and the Ust-Luga refining complex were hit. Additionally, oil infrastructure in the Rostov region sustained damage. These actions were reported by Kyiv's general staff via the Telegram app.
In a series of aggressive overnight maneuvers, Ukraine launched strikes against Russian oil installations, penetrating deep into the Krasnodar and Leningrad regions. The targeted sites included the Ilsky oil refinery and the Ust-Luga refining complex, pivotal points in Russia’s energy infrastructure.
The ripple effect of these strikes extended to the Rostov region, where both an oil terminal and an oil depot suffered assaults. The Ukrainian general staff issued a report of these attacks on the Telegram platform, highlighting the strategic precision and impact of their operations.
The strikes have underscored the ongoing intensity and tactical depth within the Ukraine-Russia conflict, bringing the spotlight once again onto the vulnerabilities within the regional energy sectors.