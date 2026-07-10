Ukraine Struck Russias Ilsky Oil Refinery In The Krasnodar Region And The Ustluga Oil Refining Complex In The Leningrad Region Overnight

In a series of aggressive overnight maneuvers, Ukraine launched strikes against Russian oil installations, penetrating deep into the Krasnodar and Leningrad regions. The targeted sites included the Ilsky oil refinery and the Ust-Luga refining complex, pivotal points in Russia’s energy infrastructure.

The ripple effect of these strikes extended to the Rostov region, where both an oil terminal and an oil depot suffered assaults. The Ukrainian general staff issued a report of these attacks on the Telegram platform, highlighting the strategic precision and impact of their operations.

The strikes have underscored the ongoing intensity and tactical depth within the Ukraine-Russia conflict, bringing the spotlight once again onto the vulnerabilities within the regional energy sectors.