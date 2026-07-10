Posts and TRAI Launch Survey to Map Rural Mobile Connectivity

The Department of Posts and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct a nationwide survey of mobile network performance across more than 5.68 lakh villages. The initiative is intended to identify connectivity gaps, improve telecom infrastructure and support better policy decisions as part of the government's Digital India programme.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi in the presence of senior officials from both organisations. The survey will assess the network performance of major telecom service providers, including Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and BSNL, with the initiative being carried out under the leadership of Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia.

Officials said the exercise will provide reliable field-level information that can help strengthen digital connectivity in rural areas where access to dependable mobile services remains essential for education, healthcare, banking and public services.

Postal network to collect real-time data across the country

The Department of Posts will use its extensive rural network of more than 1.40 lakh Branch Post Offices to carry out the survey. Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDSs) will collect data during their routine delivery rounds using a specially designed Android-based mobile application developed by TRAI. The survey will cover villages across every state and Union Territory, allowing authorities to measure network performance under actual field conditions. The data collected is expected to highlight areas with weak connectivity and support targeted improvements in telecom infrastructure.

Manisha Bansal Badal, General Manager (Citizen Centric Services and Rural Business), Department of Posts, said the department's trusted presence across the country has enabled it to support several citizen-focused government programmes. She added that the partnership with TRAI reinforces its contribution to Digital India by helping generate authentic ground-level information for improving telecom services in rural communities.

Partnership to support stronger telecom services

Under the one-year agreement, the Department of Posts will manage field survey operations through its nationwide postal network, while TRAI will provide the survey application, technical support, training and centralised monitoring.

TRAI Principal Advisor Arun Agarwal said the collaboration would significantly improve the regulator's ability to evaluate telecom network performance at the grassroots level. He noted that the postal network's reach would enable systematic collection of dependable data, helping regulators make informed decisions that improve the quality of telecom services for consumers. Officials believe the initiative will contribute to closing digital connectivity gaps, improving mobile service quality and supporting the broader goal of building an inclusive and digitally connected India.