Senegal's Coaching Shift: A Tactical Reshuffle

In a strategic move, Senegal has dismissed coach Pape Bouna Thiaw following their underwhelming World Cup campaign. The team, despite high hopes after their Africa Cup victory, faltered early in the tournament with losses to France and Norway, coupled with a collapse against Belgium.

Thiaw, 45, was facing a five-match suspension at the next Cup of Nations qualifiers after leading a player walkoff protesting a penalty against Morocco. Patrick Vieira, a notable World Cup winner and Dakar native, is reportedly among the frontrunners to replace him.

The Senegalese football federation is set to hold a press conference on Monday, presumably to outline the future direction and address the coaching transition.