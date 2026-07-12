Senegal's Coaching Shift: A Tactical Reshuffle

Senegal dismissed its coach, Pape Bouna Thiaw, following their disappointing World Cup performance, where they lost their opening matches and failed to maintain a lead against Belgium. Speculations arise about Patrick Vieira as a potential successor. The Senegal federation plans a press conference to address these changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Senegal Fired Coach Pape Bouna Thiaw On Saturday | Updated: 12-07-2026 08:17 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 08:17 IST
Senegal's Coaching Shift: A Tactical Reshuffle
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In a strategic move, Senegal has dismissed coach Pape Bouna Thiaw following their underwhelming World Cup campaign. The team, despite high hopes after their Africa Cup victory, faltered early in the tournament with losses to France and Norway, coupled with a collapse against Belgium.

Thiaw, 45, was facing a five-match suspension at the next Cup of Nations qualifiers after leading a player walkoff protesting a penalty against Morocco. Patrick Vieira, a notable World Cup winner and Dakar native, is reportedly among the frontrunners to replace him.

The Senegalese football federation is set to hold a press conference on Monday, presumably to outline the future direction and address the coaching transition.

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