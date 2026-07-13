Britain Cracks Down on Iran and Russia with New Powers

Britain's government has moved to combat antisemitic attacks by targeting Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and another Iran-linked group using new powers to counter state-backed threats. The action includes designating Russia's GRU intelligence agency, pending parliamentary approval. These measures aim to enhance law enforcement capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 17:24 IST
Britain Cracks Down on Iran and Russia with New Powers
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Monday, the British government took a decisive stance against rising antisemitic violence by targeting Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and another Iran-affiliated group. These actions were supported by new powers intended to mitigate state-backed threats.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared that the strengthened measures would significantly aid in prosecuting individuals involved in related activities on British soil, reflecting the government's commitment to maintaining domestic security.

The IRGC, a formidable military entity aligned with Iran's Supreme Leader, continues to face British sanctions. In the wake of seven attacks on Jewish and Israeli communities, including one on March 23 in Golders Green, Britain aims to curb such threats by designating these groups and Russia's GRU as public menaces.

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
3
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
4
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

AI-Powered Learning Delivers Better Skills, But Teacher Readiness Determines Real Impact, Study Finds

From Poverty to Prevention: Global Efforts Rise to Eliminate the Silent Threat of Noma

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026