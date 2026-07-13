On Monday, the British government took a decisive stance against rising antisemitic violence by targeting Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and another Iran-affiliated group. These actions were supported by new powers intended to mitigate state-backed threats.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared that the strengthened measures would significantly aid in prosecuting individuals involved in related activities on British soil, reflecting the government's commitment to maintaining domestic security.

The IRGC, a formidable military entity aligned with Iran's Supreme Leader, continues to face British sanctions. In the wake of seven attacks on Jewish and Israeli communities, including one on March 23 in Golders Green, Britain aims to curb such threats by designating these groups and Russia's GRU as public menaces.