Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz Control

In a recent statement, Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has asserted its authority over the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The announcement underscored that Tehran will not permit U.S. interference in its management.

The statement, released through state media on Monday, made it clear that any unauthorized attempts by the U.S. military to navigate the strait would face robust opposition from Iranian forces.

This development highlights the ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding the control and navigation of this critical maritime corridor.