Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz Control

Iran's top military command has declared that the United States is not allowed to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz. The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters emphasized that any unauthorized military presence by the U.S. will be met with strong resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 18:47 IST
Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz Control
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  • Iran

In a recent statement, Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has asserted its authority over the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The announcement underscored that Tehran will not permit U.S. interference in its management.

The statement, released through state media on Monday, made it clear that any unauthorized attempts by the U.S. military to navigate the strait would face robust opposition from Iranian forces.

This development highlights the ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding the control and navigation of this critical maritime corridor.

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