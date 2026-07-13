Britain's Ban on Iran's Revolutionary Guard: A New Era of Counteraction
Britain has outlawed support for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps following antisemitic activities linked to the group. New measures aim to prevent state-sponsored actions by proxies within the UK. The government claims the IRGC directed attacks on Jewish sites and is employing overseas proxies for broader objectives.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The UK government has announced a ban on support for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) following a spate of antisemitic incidents linked to the group. The measures, introduced on Monday, are intended to counteract state-sponsored activities using proxy actors to advance foreign interests.
The decision comes after alleged attacks on Jewish sites in London, which included the destruction of community ambulances. Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of these new powers, designed to prosecute individuals conducting such activities on British soil.
If parliament approves these designations, police and intelligence agencies will gain enhanced abilities to tackle threats associated with these groups, introducing new criminal offenses and potential life imprisonment for sabotage acts.