Britain's Ban on Iran's Revolutionary Guard: A New Era of Counteraction

The UK government has announced a ban on support for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) following a spate of antisemitic incidents linked to the group. The measures, introduced on Monday, are intended to counteract state-sponsored activities using proxy actors to advance foreign interests.

The decision comes after alleged attacks on Jewish sites in London, which included the destruction of community ambulances. Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of these new powers, designed to prosecute individuals conducting such activities on British soil.

If parliament approves these designations, police and intelligence agencies will gain enhanced abilities to tackle threats associated with these groups, introducing new criminal offenses and potential life imprisonment for sabotage acts.