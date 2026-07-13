U.S. Strikes Cripple Iranian Maintenance Facility

In a significant military action, U.S. forces targeted a critical submarine and ship maintenance facility in Iran on Sunday. Utilizing one-way attack drones, the strike was confirmed by the Central Command early Monday.

The operation was focused on crippling Iran's ship maintenance capabilities, which, according to Central Command, are pivotal for the country’s potential to disrupt commercial shipping activities in the region.

This decisive move reflects the ongoing tensions and the U.S. commitment to safeguarding the security of international maritime routes.