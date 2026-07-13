UK Imposes Sanctions on Russian Cyber Networks

The UK announced new sanctions targeting Russian cyber networks accused of causing instability in Europe. This action affects 24 individuals and entities related to cyber and hybrid operations under Russian Intelligence. The measure, coordinated with the EU, was dismissed by Russia's embassy in London as mere allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 23:00 IST
UK Imposes Sanctions on Russian Cyber Networks
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  • Russia

The United Kingdom, on Monday, unveiled a new series of sanctions aimed at Russian cyber networks. The sanctions are part of an effort to counteract activities blamed for spreading discord and instability across Europe.

This latest action targets 24 individuals and entities allegedly connected to destructive cyber and hybrid operations. Among those sanctioned are senior GRU officials Vyacheslav Stafeyev, Ivan Senin, and Ivan Kasyanenko, known for directing GRU's cyber and hybrid threats.

The UK government coordinated the sanctions with the European Union. In response, Russia's embassy in London labeled the sanctions as 'unlawful', claiming they are based on unfounded allegations of cyberattacks and political interference.

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