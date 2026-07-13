UK Imposes Sanctions on Russian Cyber Networks

The United Kingdom, on Monday, unveiled a new series of sanctions aimed at Russian cyber networks. The sanctions are part of an effort to counteract activities blamed for spreading discord and instability across Europe.

This latest action targets 24 individuals and entities allegedly connected to destructive cyber and hybrid operations. Among those sanctioned are senior GRU officials Vyacheslav Stafeyev, Ivan Senin, and Ivan Kasyanenko, known for directing GRU's cyber and hybrid threats.

The UK government coordinated the sanctions with the European Union. In response, Russia's embassy in London labeled the sanctions as 'unlawful', claiming they are based on unfounded allegations of cyberattacks and political interference.