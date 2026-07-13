Hungary's Bold Constitutional Shake-Up to Dismantle Orban's Legacy

Hungary's parliament, led by the Tisza Party, approved a constitutional amendment to oust President Tamas Sulyok. The amendment aims to dismantle the power structures of former premier Viktor Orban. This includes ending Sulyok's term due to a loss of public confidence and reforming public media independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 22:07 IST
Hungary's Bold Constitutional Shake-Up to Dismantle Orban's Legacy
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  • Hungary

Hungary's parliament has approved a significant constitutional amendment aimed at removing President Tamas Sulyok, who is perceived by Prime Minister Peter Magyar as aligned with former premier Viktor Orban's interests. This move marks the start of Magyar's campaign to unravel Orban's established power structures, which he argues were mandated by the electorate.

The amendment, passed with 139 votes in favor and six against in Hungary's 199-member parliament, cites a profound societal loss of confidence in Sulyok. It envisions selecting a new president until a fresh constitution is enacted or for a maximum of five years. Magyar emphasized the need to revise the nation's fundamental laws to reflect the will of the Hungarian populace.

Furthermore, the Tisza Party has acted swiftly by suspending public service media broadcasts to enhance media independence. Despite Sulyok's non-political stance and request for the Venice Commission's review of the amendment, his role remains in jeopardy. Meanwhile, Fidesz lawmakers have opposed the amendment, with some resignations occurring within their ranks.

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