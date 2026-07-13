Hungary's Power Shift: Ousting Sulyok, Revamping the Constitution
Hungary's parliament debates a constitutional amendment to remove President Tamas Sulyok. Prime Minister Peter Magyar argues this is to dismantle Viktor Orban's influence, following a decisive electoral mandate. The initiative could lead to drafting a new constitution and necessitates immediate presidential elections if enacted.
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's parliament is set to decide on a pivotal constitutional amendment aimed at ousting President Tamas Sulyok.
Prime Minister Peter Magyar has criticized Sulyok as being a 'puppet' of Viktor Orban, asserting that this legislative action is crucial to dismantle Orban's longstanding political influence.
With a sweeping electoral victory, Magyar's Tisza Party plans to enact systemic changes, including the potential drafting of a new constitution.
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