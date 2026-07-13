Hungary's Power Shift: Ousting Sulyok, Revamping the Constitution

Hungary's parliament is set to decide on a pivotal constitutional amendment aimed at ousting President Tamas Sulyok.

Prime Minister Peter Magyar has criticized Sulyok as being a 'puppet' of Viktor Orban, asserting that this legislative action is crucial to dismantle Orban's longstanding political influence.

With a sweeping electoral victory, Magyar's Tisza Party plans to enact systemic changes, including the potential drafting of a new constitution.