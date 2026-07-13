Resignation Amid Constitutional Amendments: Gergely Gulyas Steps Down
Gergely Gulyas, the leader of the Fidesz parliamentary group in Hungary, has resigned in anticipation of a constitutional amendment limiting lawmakers' terms to 12 years. The amendment is expected to be passed by parliament soon, preventing him from running in future elections.
- Country:
- Hungary
Gergely Gulyas, head of Hungary's opposition party Fidesz's parliamentary group, has announced his resignation according to Telex.hu.
Gulyas cited the forthcoming constitutional amendment, which is poised to restrict lawmakers to a maximum of 12 years in office, as the reason for his decision.
This amendment is expected to pass in parliament later today, thereby barring Gulyas from contesting the next elections.