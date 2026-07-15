Friedrich Merz: Upholding Germany's Debt Brake Amidst Economic Challenges

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has definitively stated that reforming Germany's constitutional debt brake during the current parliamentary term is unlikely. Speaking candidly, Merz acknowledged that the required parliamentary approval presents significant hurdles.

The debt brake caps public borrowing at 0.35% of GDP. The governing coalition had agreed to form an expert commission to propose ways to modernize this financial constraint. The commission's findings, expected to include multiple proposals, are anticipated by 2025.

Merz assured that Germany's financial stability remains secure for now, bolstered by favorable refinancing conditions. He expressed willingness to reconsider if these conditions shift, highlighting his commitment to safeguarding Germany's standing in the eurozone.