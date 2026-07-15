Goldman Sachs Counsel in Epstein Hot Seat

Goldman Sachs' senior counsel, Kathryn Ruemmler, is under the congressional spotlight over ties with Jeffrey Epstein. She faces questioning from the House Committee on Oversight regarding her communications and gift acceptance from Epstein before his 2019 death. Goldman Sachs faces scrutiny for retaining Ruemmler despite her controversial association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 15:31 IST
Goldman Sachs Counsel in Epstein Hot Seat
  • Country:
  • United States

Kathryn Ruemmler, a senior counsel at Goldman Sachs, will be heavily questioned by Congress over her connections to Jeffrey Epstein, as legislators explore Epstein's linkages with powerhouses in politics and business. Ruemmler is scheduled to testify before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in relation to the investigation into Epstein and his assistant Ghislaine Maxwell.

Epstein, who passed away in a New York prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for federal sex trafficking charges, maintained significant ties with influential figures including former President Donald Trump. His death was deemed a suicide, raising questions about those within his sphere, including Ruemmler's role at Goldman Sachs.

The bank has been pulled back into the limelight following the revelation of Ruemmler's communication and gift acceptance from Epstein. The congressional inquiry sheds light not only on Ruemmler's judgment but also on Goldman's decision to retain her in the wake of the ongoing scandal. Ruemmler's defense maintains she was unaware of Epstein's activities at the time of their association.

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