Thembi Simelane Pushes Faster Housing Delivery in North West

Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane has urged the North West Department of Human Settlements to ensure housing projects are completed on schedule and within budget, stressing that communities should not be left waiting for homes promised by government.

Simelane made the call during a two-day oversight visit to the province, where she assessed housing projects, reviewed progress on service delivery and engaged with residents on human settlements programmes. She said contractors must meet agreed deadlines and warned that those who fail to deliver should be held accountable. According to the Minister, fulfilling commitments made to communities is essential for maintaining public confidence in government programmes.

Houses and title deeds handed over to beneficiaries

During the visit, Simelane was joined by North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs Gaoage Molapisi, along with local mayors, to hand over newly completed houses in Ventersdorp. The housing development is expected to deliver 2,500 homes by October 2026.

The delegation also presented title deeds to beneficiaries in the Maquassi Hills Local Municipality under the Title Deeds Fridays campaign. Simelane encouraged provincial authorities to speed up the transfer of title deeds and remove obstacles delaying housing projects. She described title ownership as an important step towards restoring dignity, providing secure tenure and creating opportunities for economic empowerment.

Province tackles delays and infrastructure challenges

Officials informed the Minister that several housing developments have been delayed by dolomitic ground conditions and inadequate bulk infrastructure. The title deeds restoration programme has also faced challenges linked to untraceable beneficiaries, incomplete township establishment processes, deceased beneficiaries and illegal occupation of houses. The North West government plans to transfer 2,450 title deeds to qualifying beneficiaries during the 2026/27 financial year.

Simelane also warned against poor coordination between different levels of government and stressed the need for stronger contract management to ensure projects remain on track. Molapisi said funding from the Human Settlements Development Grant and the Informal Settlements Upgrading Partnership Grant will be used to accelerate housing delivery and improve living conditions across the province.