Saudi Arabia Boosts Oil Exports Amid Regional Tensions

Saudi Arabia ramps up crude oil exports from the Red Sea port of Yanbu amidst escalating tensions with Yemen's Houthi militia and regional conflicts. The increased use of Yanbu has been in response to potential threats to the Strait of Hormuz. Industry sources express concerns over Yanbu's vulnerability as a potential target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 10:02 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 10:02 IST
Saudi Arabia Boosts Oil Exports Amid Regional Tensions
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Daily crude oil loadings at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port of Yanbu have approached maximum levels, driven by escalating tensions with Yemen's Houthi militia and the country's strategic goal to maximize oil exports, according to data and industry sources.

Saudi Aramco has ramped up the use of the Yanbu terminal since the conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran started on February 28. The kingdom is also assessing plans to expand its oil pipeline capacity on the western Red Sea coast to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, a move suggested by sources to allow Saudi Arabia and potentially neighboring countries to transport more oil. According to Signal Ocean data, shipments from Yanbu reached 4.7 million barrels per day by July 13, up from 3.36 million bpd around July 10.

OPEC's largest producer has increasingly depended on Yanbu for crude exports, as logistical challenges through the Strait of Hormuz have hindered Gulf exports. Yemen's Houthis have fired missiles at Saudi Arabia, accusing the kingdom of military aggression, thereby ending a four-year reprieve between the countries.

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