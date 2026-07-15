Ukrainian Drones Targeting the Black Sea
Ukrainian drones struck 20 Russian vessels in the Black Sea, including oil and gas tankers, as reported by Kyiv's drone forces on Wednesday. Commander Robert Brovdi revealed on Telegram that the targets included two gas tankers and a tugboat, highlighting escalating tensions in the region.
- Country:
- Russia
Ukrainian drones launched an overnight offensive, targeting 20 Russian vessels in the Black Sea, according to Kyiv's drone forces on Wednesday.
The operation, spearheaded by Commander Robert Brovdi, focused on a range of targets that included 17 oil tankers, two gas tankers, and a tugboat.
Brovdi shared these developments on Telegram, emphasizing the strategic impact of the strikes amid mounting regional tensions.