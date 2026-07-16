Czech-China Diplomatic Tensions: Espionage and Detentions

A Czech national has been detained in China since late June, facing investigation for alleged national security offences, according to China's Foreign Ministry.

The arrest follows China's demand for the release of a Chinese national awaiting trial in the Czech Republic for suspected intelligence operations for Beijing. Czech officials maintain both cases are unconnected, insisting on consular communication with Chinese authorities.

Amid charges of espionage against the Czech businessman, the two nations strive for improved diplomatic relations, underscored by a scheduled visit from Czech Speaker Tomio Okamura to bolster cultural ties with China.