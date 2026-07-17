Winston Peters heads to Manila to deepen New Zealand-ASEAN ties

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will travel to Manila from 20 to 24 July as New Zealand steps up its engagement with the Philippines and the wider Southeast Asian region, reflecting the Government's focus on strengthening partnerships that support trade, security and regional stability. The visit comes as New Zealand and the Philippines celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations, providing an opportunity to reinforce a partnership that has continued to expand across political, economic and regional issues. Peters said strengthening relationships across Southeast Asia remains a key part of the Government's Foreign Policy Reset. He said closer engagement with the Philippines and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will help New Zealand build stronger connections with one of the world's most dynamic regions.

ASEAN remains a key partner for New Zealand

ASEAN's growing economic and strategic importance makes it a significant partner for New Zealand. Home to around 700 million people, the regional bloc is New Zealand's fourth-largest trading partner by value and an important source of fuel imports, while also playing an increasingly influential role in regional security and economic cooperation.

Peters said recent global developments have shown how international events can directly affect New Zealand's economy and national security. Building stronger partnerships with trusted regional partners, he said, will improve New Zealand's ability to respond to global challenges while supporting long-term resilience and prosperity.

Packed schedule of regional meetings

During the visit, Peters will hold bilateral meetings with Philippine ministers and sign new cooperation arrangements designed to strengthen ties between the two countries. He will also attend the annual ASEAN-New Zealand Foreign Ministers' Meeting, along with the Foreign Ministers' Meetings of the East Asia Summit (EAS) and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF). These forums bring together Southeast Asian nations and major regional partners, including the United States, China, Japan, India and Australia to discuss regional security, economic cooperation and strategic issues.

Bilateral talks to strengthen partnerships

Alongside the multilateral meetings, Peters is expected to hold a series of bilateral discussions with fellow foreign ministers to deepen New Zealand's relationships across the Indo-Pacific and explore areas for greater cooperation. The minister will depart New Zealand on 20 July and return on 24 July.