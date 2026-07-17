Second H5 bird flu case found in New Zealand as surveillance expands

New Zealand has confirmed its second case of H5 bird flu after a single kāhu, also known as a swamp harrier hawk, tested positive in the Wairarapa, prompting authorities to increase surveillance while reassuring the public that poultry remains unaffected and food safety is not at risk.

Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard said the discovery follows this week's confirmation of the country's first H5 case in a brown skua found at Petone Beach. The latest detection was not unexpected because swamp harriers often hunt or scavenge birds along the coastline, particularly during winter, creating opportunities for exposure to the virus.

Surveillance and farm support to increase

The Government is expanding its response with extra monitoring of wild birds at selected sites across the Wairarapa over the coming days while strengthening support for poultry and egg producers in Wellington and the surrounding region.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) will work directly with farms to review biosecurity measures and provide practical advice to reduce the risk of infection. A new technical advisory group of specialist scientists will also be established to complement guidance already provided by MPI's veterinary experts as authorities continue tracking the virus.

Officials said there has still been no detection of H5 bird flu in poultry, and chicken and eggs remain safe to eat. They also stressed that the virus continues to pose a very low risk to human health.

Endangered native birds receive added protection

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka said the Department of Conservation (DOC) activated its wildlife response when H5N1 was first detected in Australia, allowing preparations to be well underway before the virus reached New Zealand.

DOC's vaccination programme for some of the country's most threatened bird species is continuing, with 67 birds from six species or populations already receiving their first vaccine dose. The programme covers vulnerable native species including kākāpō, takahē, kakī, tūturuatu and kākāriki karaka, with additional vaccinations and booster doses planned over the coming weeks.

MPI has also approved the next stage of DOC's vaccination programme, giving conservation teams the flexibility to extend protection to additional species if changing conditions or new detections make it necessary. Alongside vaccinations, DOC staff are continuing wildlife surveillance, strengthening biosecurity measures, supporting wildlife rehabilitation facilities and working closely with iwi and conservation partners.

Public urged to report sick or dead birds

Officials say New Zealand's nationwide bird flu surveillance programme has already demonstrated its value by detecting isolated cases before wider spread has been identified. Authorities believe ongoing monitoring will provide a clearer picture of how the virus is moving through wild bird populations.

People are being asked to report groups of three or more sick or dead wild birds by calling the exotic pest and disease hotline on 0800 80 99 66 or by submitting a report through the MPI website. Members of the public should avoid touching or moving sick or dead birds and provide as much information as possible, including the location, photographs and the number of affected birds.

The Government is also encouraging poultry producers, particularly free-range operators, to consider temporarily housing birds while more information is gathered about the spread of H5 bird flu, describing strong on-farm biosecurity as the most effective way to reduce future risks.