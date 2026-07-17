New Zealand Faces First Native Bird H5N1 Bird Flu Case
New Zealand has identified its first native bird infected with the H5N1 bird flu virus, following the recent detection in migratory birds. Biosecurity measures are underway as officials confirm a swamp harrier hawk's infection and initiate vaccination for endangered species.
- Country:
- New Zealand
New Zealand has reported its first native bird case of H5N1 bird flu, with a swamp harrier hawk testing positive. This follows the initial identification of the virus in a migratory seabird earlier in the week.
Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard confirmed that the infected hawk, known locally as a kahu, was found in the North Island's Wairarapa region. The discovery comes days after a brown skua was detected with the virus near Wellington.
While no cases have been found in poultry, health authorities have launched a vaccination campaign for 300 breeding birds from some of the nation's most endangered species, such as the flightless takahe and kakapo. The precautionary measures coincide with Australia's first case in a local seabird, previously confined to migratory species.