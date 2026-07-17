New Zealand Faces First Native Bird H5N1 Bird Flu Case

New Zealand has reported its first native bird case of H5N1 bird flu, with a swamp harrier hawk testing positive. This follows the initial identification of the virus in a migratory seabird earlier in the week.

Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard confirmed that the infected hawk, known locally as a kahu, was found in the North Island's Wairarapa region. The discovery comes days after a brown skua was detected with the virus near Wellington.

While no cases have been found in poultry, health authorities have launched a vaccination campaign for 300 breeding birds from some of the nation's most endangered species, such as the flightless takahe and kakapo. The precautionary measures coincide with Australia's first case in a local seabird, previously confined to migratory species.