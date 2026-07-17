British-Iranian Charged in Espionage Case With Accusations of Aiding Iran's Intelligence

A British-Iranian national, Vahid Aberi, has been accused of attempting to assist Iran's intelligence service. He allegedly reached out to Iranian contacts and consulate, seeking ways to support Iran's agencies. He was arrested and appeared in a London court, amid increasing concerns over foreign intelligence operations in the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 20:42 IST
British-Iranian Charged in Espionage Case With Accusations of Aiding Iran's Intelligence
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A British-Iranian national named Vahid Aberi appeared in a London court last Friday, accused of attempting to assist Iran's intelligence service. This case is part of a series of incidents involving Tehran and British national security infractions.

Aberi, 39, reportedly contacted Iranian connections, offering his help to their intelligence agencies. His attempt failed, prompting him to reach out to the Iranian consulate in London last year, identifying himself as a 'humble servant' keen to aid his 'dear compatriots.' This was confirmed by prosecutor Kristel Pous at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

The British authorities subsequently engaged with Aberi using a 'role-player,' instructing him to retrieve a bag supposedly containing a drone from London. Following his arrest on Wednesday, Aberi appeared in court and remains in custody. UK's security forces emphasize Iran's use of criminal proxies for hostile activities. Concurrently, new legal measures have been enacted to curb state-sponsored proxy activities, which include banning support for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

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