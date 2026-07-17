Uganda Parliament approves two new EALA representatives

Uganda's Parliament has endorsed two National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidates to fill vacant seats in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), strengthening the country's representation in the regional Parliament after two former members moved to Uganda's 12th Parliament.

The appointments were approved after Parliament adopted the report of the Parliamentary Verification Committee during a sitting chaired by Speaker Jacob Marksons Oboth on Thursday. The vacancies were created after former EALA representatives James Kakooza and Dennis Namara were elected to serve in Uganda's national Parliament.

Verification committee clears both candidates

Presenting the committee's report, Verification Committee Chairperson Dicksons Kateshumbwa said only two candidates, Stella Kiryowa and Fred Rwakaizi Bangumya, submitted their nomination papers before the 10 July 2026 deadline.

The committee reviewed their qualifications and confirmed that both candidates satisfied the eligibility requirements under Article 80 of the Constitution of Uganda and Article 50 of the Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community. Before the House made its decision, Speaker Oboth invited both candidates to introduce themselves and explain why they sought to represent Uganda at the regional assembly.

Candidates outline vision for East Africa

Addressing Members of Parliament, Stella Kiryowa reflected on her journey from working in the corridors of Parliament as a young girl to now seeking to help shape the future of the East African Community.

She said the region's focus should move beyond whether East Africa can unite and instead concentrate on building the kind of regional community future generations deserve. Kiryowa described the opportunity as a chance to contribute to the development of a community that now represents more than 300 million people.

Fred Rwakaizi Bangumya highlighted Uganda's strategic role within the East African Community and pledged to support initiatives that strengthen regional integration. He said he would work to promote cross-border trade while encouraging investment in sustainable infrastructure that improves connectivity among partner states.

Parliament endorses candidates without a vote

Speaker Oboth ruled that a secret ballot was unnecessary because Uganda had only two vacant positions and the same number of candidates had been nominated and seconded without opposition. With Parliament's endorsement, Kiryowa and Bangumya will join Uganda's seven current representatives at the Arusha-based East African Legislative Assembly. They will serve alongside Rose Akol Okullu, Paul Mwasa Musamali, George Stephen Odongo, Mary Mugyenyi, Gerald Blacks Siranda, Jacquiline Amongin and Veronica Babirye Kadogo. Their appointment restores Uganda's full delegation to the regional legislature, which plays a key role in debating laws, policies and programmes that support integration among East African Community member states.