SASSA dismisses four officials over R33 million grant fraud

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has dismissed four employees from its Nebo Local Office in Sekhukhune after they were found guilty of participating in a R33 million social grants fraud scheme, reinforcing the agency's commitment to protecting public funds and tackling corruption.

The dismissals followed an internal investigation that uncovered the officials' involvement in manipulating the social grants system in collaboration with external criminal syndicates.

Investigation uncovers large-scale fraud

According to SASSA, the investigation found that the employees abused the agency's systems to facilitate fraudulent grant transactions valued at R33 million. Disciplinary proceedings were launched after the findings, resulting in all four officials being dismissed. Although the employees appealed the decision, SASSA's Appeals Committee upheld the dismissals, citing the seriousness of the misconduct and the need to safeguard public resources.

The agency said the action reflects its zero-tolerance approach to fraud and corruption, stressing that social grant funds must reach the vulnerable South Africans who rely on them for daily support.

Agency vows stronger action against corruption

SASSA Regional Executive Manager Mapupula Pheeha said fraudulent activities damage public confidence in the agency and deny essential assistance to people who depend on social grants.

He said SASSA would continue taking firm action against any employee found guilty of misconduct, adding that accountability remains essential to protecting the integrity of the social security system. The agency emphasised that maintaining trust in its programmes requires decisive action whenever corruption is uncovered.

Stronger controls to protect grant system

To reduce the risk of similar incidents, SASSA said it is strengthening its fraud prevention measures through enhanced monitoring, tighter internal controls and ongoing ethics training for staff. The agency believes these steps will improve oversight, strengthen accountability and help prevent abuse of the social grants system in the future.

SASSA said the dismissal of the four officials demonstrates its determination to root out corruption while ensuring that public funds continue to support South Africa's most vulnerable citizens.