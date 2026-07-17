Banyana Banyana set for Morocco ahead of WAFCON 2026

South Africa's senior women's football team will leave for Morocco on Saturday as the countdown to the 2026 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) enters its final phase, with the defending champions aiming to add another continental title to their growing list of achievements.

Banyana Banyana have been preparing in camp since 12 July, with head coach Dr Desiree Ellis putting the finishing touches on the squad before the tournament begins later this month. The South African Football Association (SAFA) confirmed that Ellis will announce her final squad on Friday ahead of the team's departure.

Defending champions face tough group

South Africa has been drawn in Group B alongside Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Tanzania, setting up a challenging route to the knockout stages of the competition. The tournament will be held in Morocco from 26 July to 16 August 2026, bringing together Africa's top women's national teams in a battle for continental honours.

As reigning champions following their historic triumph in 2022, Banyana Banyana will arrive in Morocco carrying high expectations while seeking to defend the title that established them as one of Africa's leading women's football nations.

FIFA ranking boost adds confidence

The team heads into the tournament with renewed confidence after climbing one place to 57th in the latest FIFA Women's World Rankings. The improvement follows South Africa's impressive 1-0 away victory over Japan in an international friendly played in June.

That result reinforced the team's growing reputation on the global stage and highlighted its ability to compete against some of the world's strongest football nations. SAFA also noted that Banyana Banyana are currently ranked second in Africa behind Nigeria, underlining their status as one of the favourites for this year's championship.

Ellis focuses on another title challenge

Dr Desiree Ellis has overseen the team's preparations to build on the success of the 2022 campaign while maintaining the consistency that has made South Africa one of the continent's most competitive sides. The final squad announcement will provide clarity on the players selected to represent the country in Morocco as the team looks to combine experience with emerging talent during the tournament. With strong recent performances, improving world rankings and the confidence of defending champions, Banyana Banyana will head to Morocco determined to make another deep run in the competition and strengthen South Africa's standing in African women's football.