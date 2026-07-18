Zelenskiy Seeks to Mend Ties with Poland Over Controversial WWII Commemoration

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has initiated efforts to restore relations with Poland, strained by the naming of a Ukrainian army unit after WWII fighters who killed Poles. A meeting pledged transparency and peace efforts, focusing on historical investigations and diplomatic solutions to heal the rift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 01:15 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 01:15 IST
Zelenskiy Seeks to Mend Ties with Poland Over Controversial WWII Commemoration
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has moved to mend relations with Poland following tensions over his decision to honor a Ukrainian army unit linked to WWII atrocities against Poles. In a bid to pacify relations, Zelenskiy chaired a summit to discuss the issue and ordered enhanced investigations into wartime killings.

Zelenskiy emphasized the significance of Polish support during Ukraine's conflict with Russia, stressing the need for strong, respectful European relations. Despite Polish President Karol Nawrocki revoking Zelenskiy’s Polish honor in response to the naming plan, diplomatic strides continue.

The meeting also saw commitments to unseal Ukrainian intelligence records regarding mass killings in Volhynia from 1943 to 1945, a move aimed at fostering reconciliation. Discussions around the historical symbolism of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) remain sensitive within Ukraine and abroad.

TRENDING

1
Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

United States
2
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

United States
3
Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

United States
4
Trump's Election Security Speech: 'Most Important Address Since Cuban Missile Crisis'

Trump's Election Security Speech: 'Most Important Address Since Cuban Missil...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026