Zelenskiy Seeks to Mend Ties with Poland Over Controversial WWII Commemoration

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has moved to mend relations with Poland following tensions over his decision to honor a Ukrainian army unit linked to WWII atrocities against Poles. In a bid to pacify relations, Zelenskiy chaired a summit to discuss the issue and ordered enhanced investigations into wartime killings.

Zelenskiy emphasized the significance of Polish support during Ukraine's conflict with Russia, stressing the need for strong, respectful European relations. Despite Polish President Karol Nawrocki revoking Zelenskiy’s Polish honor in response to the naming plan, diplomatic strides continue.

The meeting also saw commitments to unseal Ukrainian intelligence records regarding mass killings in Volhynia from 1943 to 1945, a move aimed at fostering reconciliation. Discussions around the historical symbolism of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) remain sensitive within Ukraine and abroad.