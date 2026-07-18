Trump's Moves to Transform the Election Assistance Commission

The Trump administration spent over a year analyzing the Election Assistance Commission, questioning its handling of the 2020 election and considering new leaders. Recently, Trump dismissed the agency's Democratic commissioners, aiming for more influence over federal elections.

The Election Assistance Commission, a bipartisan body, plays a role in certifying voting systems. Under scrutiny, its future role in election administration remains uncertain, even as Trump emphasizes election integrity. His administration contends the changes enhance security, while Democrats argue they restrict access.

The White House did not clarify its plans to fill the commission vacancies, though documents suggest efforts were underway to bypass it for accelerating voting initiatives. Potential nominees included Trump allies like Patrice Johnson and Kurt Olsen, illustrating a combined push to reshape election oversight.