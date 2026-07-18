Trump's Moves to Transform the Election Assistance Commission
President Donald Trump's administration aimed to reshape the Election Assistance Commission by scrutinizing its actions related to the 2020 election, firing commissioners, and exploring ways to exert more control over federal elections. This move was seen as part of a larger effort to impact election security ahead of the midterms.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration spent over a year analyzing the Election Assistance Commission, questioning its handling of the 2020 election and considering new leaders. Recently, Trump dismissed the agency's Democratic commissioners, aiming for more influence over federal elections.
The Election Assistance Commission, a bipartisan body, plays a role in certifying voting systems. Under scrutiny, its future role in election administration remains uncertain, even as Trump emphasizes election integrity. His administration contends the changes enhance security, while Democrats argue they restrict access.
The White House did not clarify its plans to fill the commission vacancies, though documents suggest efforts were underway to bypass it for accelerating voting initiatives. Potential nominees included Trump allies like Patrice Johnson and Kurt Olsen, illustrating a combined push to reshape election oversight.
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