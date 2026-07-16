Bridge of Tragedy: The Aftermath of Genoa's Collapse

Giovanni Castellucci, former head of the Italian motorway firm Autostrade per l'Italia, received a 12-year prison sentence for the 2018 Genoa bridge collapse that killed 43 people. The case underscores issues of accountability and slow justice in Italy's complex legal system, amid debates over infrastructure maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 21:38 IST
Bridge of Tragedy: The Aftermath of Genoa's Collapse
  • Country:
  • Italy

The former CEO of Autostrade per l'Italia, Giovanni Castellucci, was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for his role in the 2018 Genoa bridge collapse, which claimed 43 lives.

Sparking discussions about accountability, the verdict is viewed as a significant step in addressing Italy’s aging infrastructure and seeking justice for the victims' families.

The disaster has also highlighted complexities within Italian legal procedures, as Castellucci plans to appeal, arguing the sentence is unjust and part of a broader trend of executive scapegoating.

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