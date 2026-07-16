Bridge of Tragedy: The Aftermath of Genoa's Collapse

The former CEO of Autostrade per l'Italia, Giovanni Castellucci, was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for his role in the 2018 Genoa bridge collapse, which claimed 43 lives.

Sparking discussions about accountability, the verdict is viewed as a significant step in addressing Italy’s aging infrastructure and seeking justice for the victims' families.

The disaster has also highlighted complexities within Italian legal procedures, as Castellucci plans to appeal, arguing the sentence is unjust and part of a broader trend of executive scapegoating.